Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in ‘Little Mermaid’ remake

(CNN) — “The Little Mermaid” casting games are already in full swing.

With all the conversation surrounding last week’s announcement that singer Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle will star as Ariel in a forthcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” there has been plenty of speculation about who will fill the other roles.

One star has already thrown his name in the hat — at least on social media — to portray Ariel’s dad.

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews tweeted a photoshopped pic of himself as King Triton, the ruler of the under the ocean kingdom Atlantica.

“Ariel’s Dad!!!!,” Crews tweeted. “#ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry.”

It seems Crews got the idea, and the photo, from the internet that was already on it in terms of him taking on the role.

“Hey, has @terrycrews been cast as King Triton in the new Little Mermaid yet?,” writer Ben Bertoli tweeted days before Crews did. “Get him on the phone, Disney. ”

But Crews isn’t the only one Twitter apparently has its heart set on.

Proving that he basically should get all the roles, Idris Elba’s name has also been put forth.

“I’ve said this from day one: please make Idris Elba King Triton. @disney,” podcast host Kirbie Johnson tweeted.

The film will be produced by John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and is set to feature the songs from the beloved 1989 animated film by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken and Miranda.

Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play the villain, Ursula.

Shooting is expected to start sometime in 2020.

