‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ introduces Colombian star Natalia Reyes to US moviegoers

Terminator: the next generation. While we know Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton’s characters, “Dark Fate” introduces us to someone new. She hit up SoFlo today and hung out with Deco’s Alex Miranda.

We just can’t get enough of “Terminator: Dark Fate” this week! I sat down with newcomer Natalia Reyes here in Miami on Wednesday to talk about her Latin roots, the future of the franchise and what she loves most about South Florida.

English speakers might not recognize Natalia Reyes, but if you watch the Colombian soap opera “Lady, la vendedora de rosas,” she’s a household name.

So, the weight of being a Latina cast in the new Terminator sequel, “Dark Fate,” was not lost on her.

Alex Miranda: “This movie is important, I think, for women, and it’s important for Latinos. I see you in that spot, and you’re right there in the center of this story.”

Natalia Reyes: “When I actually got to read the script, and I was like, ‘She doesn’t die in the second scene, and she’s not the maid, and she’s not a prostitute,’ I was like, ‘Gosh, it was time.’ She’s a strong, brave Mexican becoming this leader.”

The Bogotá-born telenovela star is acting alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in a follow-up that pretends, basically, all the movies past “T2” didn’t happen.

Alex Miranda: “You and I, actually, were not born when the first ‘Terminator’ came out, so what was your experience with Terminator before you jumped onto the project?”

Natalia Reyes: “I think, in Latin America, it’s such a part of the pop culture. It’s like, we all know about Sarah Connor. We also know Linda Hamilton doing those pull-ups, and I wanted to be like her, and then I remember, you know, like, Arnold and the sunglasses and the jacket.”

Alex Miranda: “The one question that I keep getting asked by people to ask you is, is this the last one?”

Natalia Reyes: “I think it is a very relevant story right now. We’re speaking about technology and facial recognition. There’s room for more. We’ll see what happens.”

And fresh off of her time in Hollywood, I asked her about her trip to SoFlo.

Alex Miranda: “We’re in Miami. You see? It’s always a good time to be here. The view is so beautiful.”

Natalia Reyes: “I love Miami. I have so many friends here. and i just love feeling that Latino vibe everywhere and the people. And the weather is amazing.”

You can watch “Terminator: Dark Fate” in theaters this Friday.

Get this: It wasn’t until halfway through the auditioning process that she knew, one, this was even a Terminator movie. Two, that Linda Hamilton was returning. And three, that she was about to land one of the lead roles.

It’s kind of like when I landed this job here on Deco Drive — except I do my own stunts.

