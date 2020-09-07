‘Tenet’ star Washington opens up about spy thriller and its theatrical release

If “Tenet” finally hitting theaters is a big deal for movie fans, imagine how good it must feel for the cast and crew. Deco chatted with the star, John David Washington, about Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-blowing, time-bending, sit-your-behind-in-the-theater film.

John David Washington (as The Protagonist): “What the hell happened here?”

Robert Pattinson (as Neil): “It hasn’t happened yet.”

Unless we’re in some kind of weird time-warp situation, “Tenet” is really, truly here.

Martin Donovan (as): “All I have for you is a word: tenet.”

John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s trippy spy thriller. He talked to Deco about the movie finally seeing the light of day.

John David Washington: “A great deal of relief for me on a personal level that people are safely going to the theater and being able to escape for a couple hours.”

As these things go, John David’s mission in the movie is to save the planet from World War III, and we couldn’t help but notice, like in a lot of spy films, the main characters have top-notch wardrobes. John David and Robert Pattinson are looking money!

John David Washington: “Yeah, I mean, saving the world, you have to do it in style, apparently.”

Not that we’re complaining. John David jumped at the chance to work with director Nolan, even if it meant literally not knowing at first what that work would be about.

John David Washington: “We talked for two and a half hours. No mention of the script or anything at all in the meeting. Later on, I found out I got the job, and we were off to the races.”

The cast may still not fully know what’s going on in the movie. It’s not an easy one to wrap your head around, especially when you’re dealing with inversion.

Clémence Poésy (as Barbara): “Aim it and pull the trigger. You’re not shooting the bullet; you’re catching it.”

It’s not exactly time travel, but people and objects moving backward through time. (Huh?)

Anyway, that begs the question, what everyday thing would you wanna do inverted?

John David Washington: “This is a good question!”

Thanks. We know.

John David Washington: “Something to do in a vehicle, maybe, because it would just look so cool. being able to. Maybe NASCAR.”

Oh, man. Drive safely.

“Tenet” is now showing in theaters across the country, including Broward County.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.