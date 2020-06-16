‘Tenet,’ ‘Mulan’ still scheduled for July release, other big movies pushed to 2021

While some, less-publicized movies like “The Outpost” will hit big screens early next month, most studios are holding their blockbusters until people are willing to pack into crowded theaters, so here’s a quick look at when some big titles plan to debut.

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” could be the first mega-movie to return, but the premiere is now pushed back to at least the end of next month.

Other releases planned for July are “Unhinged” and Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” which is still set for July 24.

Warner Bros. hopes to debut “Wonder Woman 1984” on October 2. Star Gal Gadot thanked fans on social media for sticking with them, adding, “It’ll be worth the wait.”

The latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” will open in November, along with ScarJo’s “Black Widow.”

But the biggest, loudest, most action-packed blockbusters are now years away.

The next “Fast and Furious” isn’t coming out until next April, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is out in May, and “The Matrix 4” isn’t out until 2022.

Who can wait that long?!

Most theater chains are working on social distancing rules and hope to be open in the next couple of weeks, with AMC shooting for mid-July and Regal announcing on Tuesday they’ll start July 10.

