(WSVN) - Here’s a popular Caribbean dessert that’s rich and satisfying. Tembleque de coco, or coconut pudding, is today’s sweet treat. Let’s grab a bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Tembleque de Coco (Coconut Pudding), TheSpruceEats.com
Ingredients:
1/2 cup cornstarch
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 14 oz cans full-fat coconut milk
Garnish: ground cinnamon, toasted coconut flakes
Method of preparation:
- In a saucepan, mix coconut milk sugar, and salt.
- Scoop some of the mixture into the corn starch and mix until there are no lumps.
- Add the cornstarch mix back into the sauce pan and simmer over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens and is thoroughly cooked through, for about 6 minutes.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the pudding into individual dessert cups or ramekins.
- Allow the pudding to cool off a bit before placing it in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Garnish with ground cinnamon and/or toasted coconut flakes before serving.
