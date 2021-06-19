(WSVN) - Here’s a popular Caribbean dessert that’s rich and satisfying. Tembleque de coco, or coconut pudding, is today’s sweet treat. Let’s grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Tembleque de Coco (Coconut Pudding), TheSpruceEats.com

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cornstarch

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 14 oz cans full-fat coconut milk

Garnish: ground cinnamon, toasted coconut flakes

Method of preparation:

In a saucepan, mix coconut milk sugar, and salt.

Scoop some of the mixture into the corn starch and mix until there are no lumps.

Add the cornstarch mix back into the sauce pan and simmer over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens and is thoroughly cooked through, for about 6 minutes.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the pudding into individual dessert cups or ramekins.

Allow the pudding to cool off a bit before placing it in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Garnish with ground cinnamon and/or toasted coconut flakes before serving.

—

