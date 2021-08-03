(WSVN) - A South Florida teen picked from the crowd was ready to rock during a concert at Hard Rock Stadium.

The band Green Day asked if anyone wanted to jam with them in the middle of their set, and when they picked him to come on stage, he seized the moment and did just that: Jammed!

Being a rock star is no easy gig, but for one Miami teen, you’d never know it.

When it comes to rockin’ the stage, no one does it better than Green Day.

The five-time Grammy award-winning band, who was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, is definitely a fan favorite.

Here’s one of the reasons why.

During their live gigs, they always hand-pick a person to play guitar while they perform one of their hit songs.

Green Day’s concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens over the weekend was no different.

“I just brought a sign that basically said I can play and that I’m vaccinated,” said 18-year-old Alex Martinez.

Alex was chosen to do the honors in our own backyard.

He worked the stage like a pro.

“It started to rain, so my big concern was not so much playing it correctly but not slipping and falling,” he said.

Alex’s magical moment was posted by Green Day on Facebook, rain and all.

Now, that is a rock star.

“It was awesome. Then, the best part was when he told me to stage dive, so I stage dove. Nobody caught me, I fell, but it was still great,” Alex said.

While Green Day continues touring, playing hits like, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” the band’s doing just the opposite of their song.

They’re making dreams come true, one guitar solo at a time.

Alex recently graduated from Miami Arts Studio with honors.

