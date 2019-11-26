Teen drums with The Killers at Riptide Music Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A killer opportunity had a South Florida teen rocking out with his favorite band.

Seventeen-year-old Jason Verebay was in the crowd Saturday at the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale holding a sign asking The Killers for a chance to perform with them.

The band invited him on stage, and he quickly stole the show.

Verebay played the drums and stunned the audience, who cheered him on.

The super fan said he’s been playing the drums since he was 5 years old.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.