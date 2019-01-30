Tea Room at EAST, Miami offers late-night brunch with an Asian twist

Going to brunch on the weekends is a popular thing, but day drinking can really do you in. Now, there’s a spot where brunch is at a later time. The only catch is that you have to find the restaurant first.

The brunch game in South Florida is getting sweeter thanks to Tea Room.

Kristy Benowitz, public relations manager: “Tea Room is sort of a secret, hidden gem here in Miami. It’s located on the 40th floor of EAST, Miami.”

It’s a hybrid bar, restaurant and speakeasy, and you’ll have to work to find this special spot.

Kristy Benowitz: “There is a blank door at the entrance. You have to knock on it, and one of our security guards will let you in.”

The view from Tea Room is great 24-7, but the secret space is only open to the public during their late brunch called Asian Night Brunch.

Kristy Benowitz: “Tea Room is only open Thursday through Saturday. The Asian Night Brunch is offered from 6 p.m. till 10 p.m. After 10 p.m., we have a live DJ that starts, and it turns into more of a late-night cocktail lounge.”

With those hours, you can sleep late and easily get there on time.

Kristy Benowitz: “It’s a two-hour dining concept that kind of walks you through a five-course tasting menu of smaller Asian bites.”

For $88 a person, you get unlimited beer, wine, champagne and sake with some of their specialty brunch items.

Kristy Benowitz: “It doesn’t really offer you the traditional American type of brunch food. No eggs and none of that. In Hong Kong and parts of China, dim sum is usually a very popular breakfast item. Dim sum is sort of a steamed dumpling filled with either pork, shrimp, chicken or a vegetable.”

Along with the dim sum, the menu offers things like sushi, Korean short ribs, bang bang shrimp and dessert.

Yanni Georgoulakis, customer: “I love it. Very good food. Very good selections. You have two hours of unlimited drinks. Who cannot like that? And the views are one of the best in Miami.”

Tea Room is super exclusive, so if this sounds like your cup of tea, call EAST, Miami directly.

Kristy Benowitz: “We don’t advertise it on the website either. It’s sort of if you know about it, then you can book a reservation.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tea Room at EAST, Miami

788 Brickell Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-712-7000

https://www.east-miami.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.