Taylor Swift’s new release a needed surprise for quarantined fans

Taylor Swift spent her quarantine like the rest of us: staying home, taking pictures of her pets and hoarding toilet paper.

Unlike the rest of us, she also made a new album and video.

Both dropped at midnight, and fans can’t get enough.

Secrets, stories, fairytales and legends are all words Taylor Swift uses to describe her new music.

In a surprise announcement Thursday, the singer shared her eighth studio album: “Folklore” would drop Friday at midnight, featuring 16 new songs.

She also released the music video she directed: “Cardigan.”

Taylor Swift via Twitter: “The entire video was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, make-up and styling.”

Swift took her place at the top of pop music with her 2019 album, ”Lover.”

She also found her political voice.

Her music video, “You Need to Calm Down,” famously showed her support for the LGBTQ community.

Who could forget Taylor “Shaking it Off” in her 2014 album: ”1989.”

“1989” sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

But now, the sound that made her famous has evolved.

You can hear it in one of 16 lyric videos Taylor dropped for each song on “Folklore.”

While the pandemic has been hard on a lot of us, Taylor is softening its soundtrack, giving us hope, imagination and the gift of her music.