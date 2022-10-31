(CNN) — Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is already breaking records.

The album, which was released on Oct. 21, has sold more than 1.2 million album units in the US during its first three days of release, according to Billboard, citing the music data firm Luminate. The initial sales figures include any pre-orders.

“Midnights” is having the largest overall week, by equivalent album units, for any album since Swift’s “Reputation” debuted in 2017.

The album also generated over 284 million on-demand audio and video official streams, according to Billboard.

The tracking week ends Oct. 27.

“Midnights” is available to purchase in both clean and explicit versions.

There are four CD editions, each with a different cover, four vinyl LP editions, each with a different cover, and a cassette tape.

After “Midnights” was released, Swift then issued seven bonus songs to streaming services.

