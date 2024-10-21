MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Taylor Swift wanted to bury some regrets in Florida. Instead, she gave tens of thousands of fans a show to remember at Hard Rock Stadium.

South Florida got a triple dose of the Grammy-winning performer this weekend, but like all good things, her local stop is coming to an end.

7News cameras captured fans outside the Miami Gardens venue as the final show in the Miami-Dade stop of the Eras Tour was in full swing.

The pop icon sold out all three shows at the Hard Rock Stadium, and the intermittent rain that pervaded throughout the weekend was no match for the Swifties.

The downpours may have been cruel, but these fans were ready to shake it off.

Mother-daughter duo Tina and Emma Fannan came all the way from Delaware.

“We’re so glad to be here, being this wet, but it’s awesome, whatever,” said Tina

“Nothing was stopping us from seeing Taylor Swift,” said concertgoer Sheena Kelly.

Yeah, we’re going regardless,” said Kelly’s friend.

Fans dressed up in their favorite Taylor looks.

“I wanted to look like Taylor in her ‘Fearless’ era. I got the cowgirl boots on here as well,” said Emma.

“I did the ‘Taylor Swift’ era, the debut,” said another fan.

“We’re actually coming [Saturday and Sunday] night, so multiple outfits,” said.

And fans also showed off the most ubiquitous accessories at these concerts.

“Got all my friendship bracelets,” said Kelly.

Swifties from near and far packed the Miami Gardens stadium for three nights in a row.

“She’s fun, she’s fearless, she’s awesome,” said Tina. “She is an icon like Madonna used to be, and for this generation, it’s awesome.

“Yeah, I think she’s very empowering. I love her music; it’s very uplifting. It helps me during different times in my life,” said Emma, “but I listen to her, and I wanted my mom to come to the concert. That’s why whe’re here.”

Some came with family members, others with friends.

Whether it was their first time or their fifth time attending a Taylor Swift concert, these Swifties couldn’t get enough.

As for much money these shows are bringing in, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is being reported as the highest-grossing concert tour of all time with more than $1 billion in ticket sales.

