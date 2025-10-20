MONTEREY BAY, California (KSBW) — Leave it to fans of Taylor Swift to bring a classic 32-year-old Monterey Bay Aquarium T-shirt back to life.

Liz MacDonald, one of the masterminds behind honoring the Swifties’ request, said this was an all-hands-on-deck effort.

“We were in the archives, digging through. We were contacting former aquarium staff members, all trying to find out more. And then, of course, all the Swifties online were also doing their own sleuthing. And I think it was really a whole group effort to bring the aquarium and Liberty Graphics together so that we could make this happen,” MacDonald said.

This is the aquarium’s way of saying “thank you” to Swift for the shout-out and to fans who not only flooded the aquarium’s comments but also supported the aquarium’s mission in the way Swifties know best.

“We also saw an uptick in $13 donations, which is wonderful. That’s like a little thank-you from the Swifties. So we really appreciate that,” said MacDonald.

The aquarium added a special spin to claiming a tee: They’re asking fans to donate $65.13 (Swift’s lucky number) to match Swift, letting fans show their appreciation for the adorable sea otters and the aquarium’s history of ocean conservation. As always, Swift fans were ready for it.

“It came out this morning at 9:40. I bought it at 9:50, and I’m so excited for it to come,” said Margaux Burnham, a Swiftie.

After the fundraiser went live at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, it met its goal of $1.3 million in less than eight hours. A day after launch, the fundraiser sits at $2.3 million.

“Ever since I saw the movie, I’ve been, like, checking online—on Reddit, on social media—like, are they going to re-release a shirt?” Burnham said.

All the money raised will go back to the aquarium to help otters like Ivy, Ruby, and Opal, whose names happen to reference lyrics in the star’s songs.

“Opal—yeah, you know—her name was voted on by the fans, so we don’t know. Was Taylor one of the ones who voted? I’m not sure who can say, but only she knows,” said MacDonald.

Theaquarium has paused orders and backorders for now after raising over $2.3 million.

“Our small team is working as fast as pawsible to catch up—delivery may take a bit longer than usual due to high demand. We appreciate your patience! Those whose gift is on backorder we will reach out when we have an estimated shipping timeline,” said the aquarium in a social media post.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.