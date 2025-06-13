HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after being spotted with boyfriend Travis Kelce at Amerant Back Arena for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, pop superstar Taylor Swift paid a visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to meet with young patients.

The hospital shared photos and videos of Swift’s visit on social media, thanking her for bringing “support and kindness” and turning “hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection.”

Staff said the singer’s visit left a lasting impact on patients and their families.

