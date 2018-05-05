Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit

PHOENIX (AP) — Taylor Swift surprised an 8-year-old girl at the Phoenix hospital where she has been recovering from devastating burns.

The Arizona Republic reports the pop star showed up unannounced Saturday at the Arizona Burn Center to see Isabella McCune.

The girl’s family made a video on Wednesday of her asking for Swift to visit because she couldn’t leave the hospital for the singer’s concert next week.

Swift stayed for about 20 minutes. She signed autographs and gifted Isabella with a bag of merchandise from her concert tour.

The McCune family says Isabella suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of her body when a fire erupted at a neighborhood party on St. Patrick’s Day in March.

The girl says hugs sometimes hurt but asked for one from Swift.

