Taylor Swift to perform at the the MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN) — Taylor Swift will return to the VMA stage with a live performance, MTV has announced.

It will be Swift’s first major televised performance following the release of her album, “Lover,” and her first at the VMAs since 2015.

Swift is nominated in multiple categories, including video of the year, song of the year, and video for good for her singles “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

Since 2008, she’s won seven VMAs overall, including three best female video awards (“You Belong with Me,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space), two best collaboration awards (“Bad Blood,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”), and one video of the year award (“Bad Blood”).

Other nominees include Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who are both nominated for best new artist.

“It’s been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflect the rich pop music landscape,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent for MTV.

The VMAs will broadcast live on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

