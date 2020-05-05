Taylor Swift surprises nurse in Utah for her 30th birthday

Knowing that your best days are behind you and that you’re past your peak of sexual desirability, turning 30 can be traumatic, but for one nurse, it was terrific. That’s because she got a big birthday boost from none other than Taylor Swift!

It was no ordinary birthday for Whitney Hilton.

The Utah nurse getting quite the surprise from her favorite singing superstar.

That’s right, Taylor Swift, is Whitney’s fave. Can you blame her?

What did Whitney do”to Taylor? Made her proud, that’s what! And not just for being a super fan — one who’s gone to almost every Taylor concert, some even twice.

Whitney Hilton: “It was the most shocking, humbling, scary but rewarding experience of my entire life.”

Whitney’s talking about her recent trip to New York where she helped a hospital overwhelmed by COVID patients.

Whitney Hilton: “It was sobering to see the patients there so sick and alone. I saw several patients die without any family members.”

Whitney says social distancing is important because the virus spares no one.

Whitney Hilton: “I wouldn’t have believed it, how bad it was, if I didn’t see it.”

Along with a box of merchandise, Taylor sent Whitney a handwritten note saying she was on board with her social distancing message.

Whitney Hilton: “I have it right here. I framed it.”

The birthday surprise was organized by Whitney’s best friend.

Whitney’s best friend: “I was just trying to give her something that would last for a lifetime.”

Whitney Hilton: “It turned out to be the best day of my entire life.”

A 30th birthday to remember.

Whitney Hilton: “It was the most humbling experience and rewarding and challenging, all happening in one. If I knew what was going to happen when I turned 30, I would have skipped my 20s.”

