(WSVN) - Taylor Swift is being dragged into the “It Ends with Us” legal drama. The superstar has officially been subpoenaed as a witness in the case.

Blake Lively is suing her former co-star, Justin Baldoni, for sexual harassment. Justin is countersuing for defamation.

Swift is a longtime friend of Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She’s even godmother to their children.

Swift gave Blake permission to use her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the film, but according to People Magazine, that’s it.

Taylor wasn’t involved in any creative decisions, which Baldoni has accused Taylor of.

Blake sent Baldoni a text during filming, referring to Taylor as one of her “protective dragons.”

But does she indeed blow fire? We’ll find out next March when the case goes to court.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.