Taylor Swift set to light up Hard Rock Stadium stage

Her “Reputation” precedes her. Taylor Swift knows how to put on a great show. She’ll be shaking it off all over the South Florida stage for her big concert Saturday night. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

This is what the Hard Rock Stadium looked like on Friday.

Concert prep. Big deal. But Saturday night…

Taylor Swift (singing): “Are you ready for it? Baby, let the games begin. Let the games begin. Let the games begin.”

Oh, we’re ready for it.

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour is rolling into the 305.

Thousands of SoFlo Swifties will get a front row seat to this.

Taylor Swift: “‘Oh, look what’ … There’s too many — the words are all the same, over and over again, and I know that’s my fault.”

OK, so you probably won’t be seeing that, but Tay Tay does like to have a heart-to-heart with her fans while on stage.

Taylor Swift (on stage): “It blows my mind that some of you have been listening to my music so long that you remember when it wasn’t pop, it was country music.”

And if it rains Saturday night — not a problem. Taylor’s like the Postal Service. She delivers in all weather conditions.

Taylor Swift: “There is absolutely no group of people I would rather dance in the rain with.”

This will also be a homecoming for T-Swift’s touring partner, Camila Cabello, who grew up in Miami!

Camila Cabello (singing): “Havana oo na, na, half of my heart is in Havana oo na, na.”

When they’re on stage together, try not to shed a tear.

Actually, go ahead, cry all you want. You’re at a Taylor Swift concert!

There are still tickets left for the show. It’s going down at the Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday at 7 p.m.

