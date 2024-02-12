(CNN) — Notable award show hype woman Taylor Swift is at it again at the Super Bowl.

Swift’s unbridled enthusiasm was on display as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers. After one exciting play in the second quarter that looked promising for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, Swift was shown on the broadcast cheering enthusiastically.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last, as the Chiefs almost immediately turned the ball over. (At halftime, the 49ers led 10-3.)

In the first quarter, Swift appeared to be nervously swaying while laser focused on the game, which at that point was still scoreless. At another point, she appeared to loosen up when she was shown on the jumbotron chugging her drink, according to footage taken from inside the field and posted to X by the NFL’s official account.

During the pre-show performances, Swift and actress Blake Lively were seen on CBS’s broadcast holding onto each other while swaying back and forth to singer Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Malone is a featured artist on Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department,” out on April 19.

After much speculation and meticulous calculations on the time it would take Taylor Swift to travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas, the superstar singer arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl about two hours before kickoff.

She wore an all-black outfit, complimented by a red jacket and a necklace with a number 87 charm, a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s number.

Swift was seen arriving at the stadium with Lively, recording artist Ice Spice and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

Swift’s attendance at the game comes after she resumed the international leg of her record-breaking “Eras Tour” in Japan, where she just performed four sold-out shows at the Tokyo Dome.

Thanks to a 17-hour time difference, Swift was able to travel back to the US following her final show on Saturday night with plenty of time to spare before kick off.

The genesis of this superstar pairing was spawned by comments that Kelce made on his “New Heights” podcast in July, where he admitted that he attempted to give Swift his phone number during an “Eras Tour” concert he attended by way of a friendship bracelet.

Kelce and Swift have since revealed that they quietly began hanging out soon thereafter and by the time Swift attended her first game in September, they were already a couple.

Since September, in between breaks from tour, Swift has shown up to many of Kelce’s football games. The Super Bowl is Swift’s 13th game that she’s attended since then, which feels fitting given 13 is her self-proclaimed lucky number.

This is the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. The returning champs are playing the San Francisco 49ers, who they defeated in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Usher is the headline performer at the halftime show.

