(CNN) — Taylor Swift knows that all good things must come to an end – and that includes her Eras Tour.

In an emotional speech during the 100th show of her record-breaking tour on Thursday night, the megastar confirmed that her current musical voyage would come to an end this year.

“You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour,” she told her fans at the first of three back-to-back shows in Liverpool, England, prompting joyful screams from Swifties.

“That blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life this forth. These moments with you,” she said, as shown in a video circulating on social media.

Acknowledging that many in the audience might be wondering how she will mark the milestone, Swift said, “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.”

“Like, that’s it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour,” she continued.

The Eras Tour, which began in Glendale, Arizona on March 18, 2023, has been extended several times since it was first announced. It has since passed through the United States, South America, Asia and Australia, and is currently on its European leg before it makes a return to North America.

It now appears there will be no additions to the current dates listed on her website, with the last one a show in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8.

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” Swift said, adding that “it’s taken over everything.”

“Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don’t know what they were anymore. ‘Cause all I do when I’m not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just – so like, when I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys,” she continued.

Swift thanked her fans for all the work they have put in to be at her show, including making plans “so far in advance,” memorizing lyrics and figuring out transportation.

The Eras Tour has had a staggering impact on tourism, recently causing a spike in air travel across Europe.

United Airlines revealed in May that demand for flights to Milan and Munich, where Swift is set to perform in July, has soared, with upward of 45% more passengers compared with last year.

Her recent concerts at Edinburgh, Scotland, led to seismic activity being detected four miles from the stadium where the singer was performing, according to the British Geological Society.

The historic tour has also been accused of pushing up inflation and is predicted by British bank Barclays to boost spending by nearly $1 billion in the United Kingdom.

