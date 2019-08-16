Taylor Swift releases title track ‘Lover’ from upcoming album and the internet swoons

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has released the highly anticipated title track off her upcoming seventh studio album, “Lover,” and the internet is in a tizzy trying to decipher her lyrics.

Is she engaged? Is she living with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey / But I want them all,” sings Swift, who has been dating Alwyn for exactly that long.

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?https://t.co/4grpRXSh7G pic.twitter.com/EBoZXIbORm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 16, 2019

Some listeners are speculating Swift’s is hinting at an engagement to the British actor. The lyrics “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue,” sound similar to “something borrowed, something blue” line from the classic wedding rhyme.

“Ladies and gentleman / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she sings in the song.

She talks about living with someone she wants to remain “this close” to, “Can I go where you go?”

In the sweet tune, friends stay over in the living room, the Christmas tree stays up way past New Year’s, and the couple enjoy nights out then going home together.

The singer, who likes to drop early hints for her fans which later turn out to have a deeper meaning, will include 120 pages of diary pages written throughout her life in special editions of her upcoming album, “Lover.”

Swift previously released “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and “ME!” from the album, set for release on August 23.

