Taylor Swift headlining Amazon Prime Day concert

(CNN) — Turns out you really can get just about anything from Amazon.

Amazon Music has announced its first ever Prime Day Concert to be headlined by Taylor Swift.

The event will stream live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. ET on July 10, exclusively for Prime members.

“The Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music will provide an unforgettable experience for members worldwide with an evening of additional performances from chart-topping artists including two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dua Lipa, multi-award-winning artist SZA, and global superstar Becky G,” the press release said.

“Hosted by award-winning actress Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”), the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music will be available to Prime members to stream on-demand after the live show for a limited time on Prime Video, which will include select songs from each performance.”

Amazon Prime Day is a big deal for shoppers and this year they will have 48 hours to try and wrack up the best deals from the online retailer.

Amazon Prime Day will actually be two days this year

It kicks off on July 15.

