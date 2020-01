Taylor Swift finds her voice in ‘Miss Americana’ trailer

(CNN) — Taylor Swift went into hiding for a year and emerged a new person. Her new Netflix documentary appears to give viewers a peek inside that process.

The new trailer for “Miss Americana” was released by the streaming service Wednesday, giving Swift’s loyal followers their first look at the highly anticipated project.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Swift said in a tweet accompanying the trailer.

The preview indicates that the film will dive deeper into Swift’s seemingly transformative absence from the spotlight and the independence that resulted from her self-exploration.

“I became the person everyone wanted me to be,” Swift reflects at one point in the trailer. “I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it.”

The documentary comes from Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson and is expected to screen at Sundance.

It will be released on January 31 in select theaters and on Netflix.

