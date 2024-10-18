MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Taylor Swift fans are buzzing about the long-awaited concerts at the Hard Rock Stadium that begin Friday.

The Eras Tour is stopping in Miami Gardens this weekend in one of the biggest moments in music for South Florida in decades.

Fans lined up all day Wednesday and Thursday outside the merchandise store at the stadium to have their items ready before the first show on Friday.

Swift’s success and her fans’ loyalty prove one cannot underestimate the power of the pop star.

“We can’t even breathe. I’m literally like, I have not been able to breathe for three days. I’m so serious,” said one excited fan.

“We love you, Taylor!” yelled a group of fans.

The Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing tour of all time, as well as the first-ever to hit $1 billion in ticket sales.

Swift will descend on South Florida to kick off the final leg of her concert with three sold-out shows.

Fans said it will be the three hottest concerts on Planet Earth.

One fan who traveled all the way from Boston said Swift’s music helped her in her fight against breast cancer.

“She helped me go through breast cancer last year, and so I am here to celebrate being cancer-free. I live in Boston, and I flew down here for this concert,” she said.

Swift is one of the most trending singers of our time, with 14 Grammys and 30 MTV Vdeo, and Music Awards. The 34-year-old is the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.

So far, the Eras Tour is shattering records. One estimate averages more than $17 million in ticket sales per night.

Fans outside of Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday were asked what show they were going to.

“Night two,” said a pair of female fans.

“Night three,” said another pair of fans.

Many of the fans told 7News they’ve been picking up some Easter eggs, a way Swift delivers hidden messages to fans, because they hope that Swift will drop an announcement about a new album or a new album at one of the shows over the weekend.

