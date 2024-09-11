(CNN) — Taylor Swift said Tuesday she is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for president, ending speculation about if or when the superstar singer would share her political views ahead of November’s election.

Harris became the Democratic Party’s nominee in July following President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 presidential race. In August, Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

In 2020, Swift announced her support for Biden and Harris in their bid for the White House.

Swift has spent most of her nearly two-decade career staying mum on politics until the 2018 midterms, when she endorsed two Democratic candidates out of Tennessee. She has since been vocally supportive of Democratic policies and candidates, often encouraging her supporters to vote and advocating for women’s rights, reproductive health and LGBTQ+ rights.

In her 2020 documentary “Miss Americana,” Swift expressed regret for not speaking up about political causes sooner, telling her father Scott Swift in an emotionally charged scene that she felt the need “to be on the right side of history.”

In another scene, she was critical of former President Donald Trump.

A faction of Swift’s supporters –- known as Swifties -– have mobilized in the 2024 election cycle, forming a Swifties for Kamala community online shortly following Biden’s exit from the race and his subsequent endorsement of Harris.

The group, which Swift is not affiliated with and has thousands of followers on X, raised more than $122K during its two-hour kickoff call in August. Speakers included Sen. Elizabeth Warren and singer Carole King.

“We believe Harris-Walz will fight for our rights and the rights of our loved ones, and help make this country safer for everyone,” Carly Long, communications director of Swifties for Kamala, previously told CNN.

