Taylor Swift drops pastel-drenched video for new single ‘Me!’

“Avengers: Endgame” isn’t the only pop culture moment happening this weekend. After teasing her fans for days, Taylor Swift finally dropped new music — and since midnight, the video has been viewed more than 30 million times.

Taylor Swift: (singing) “I promise you will never find another like me! Whoooooo!”

Taylor Swift is back. The pop star released the new single “Me!” And it seems to hint at a rebirth.

Taylor Swift: (singing) “Look what you made me do. look what you made me do.”

Taylor’s last album, “Reputation” in 2017, was boss Taylor, featuring catchy tunes about handling fame and fake friends.

Now, Taylor seems to be softening up.

Brendon Urie: (singing) “‘Cause one of these things is not like the other.”

The new song and music video feature Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

Brendon Urie: (singing) “Promise that you’ll never find another like me.”

Taylor tweeted she also helped direct the pastel-drenched, fashion-centric video.

Urie announced the collaboration on Instagram, telling everyone to listen to the catchy tune.

Over the past few days, Taylor’s been dropping hints about her new song. She even had a butterfly mural commissioned in Nashville, which holds clues to the meaning of her new music.

The singer made an appearance at the mural to surprise fans.

Ainsley, Taylor Swift fan: “She is the nicest person I’ve ever met. She is so sweet and nice, and she was taking pictures of everybody she could.”

Taylor Swift: (singing) “When it comes to a lover…”

Taylor features her new feline in the video and posted a picture, too. The caption: “And then there were three.”

We now know the little fella’s name: It’s Benjamin Button.

And they’re quickly bonding. Check out what she just posted.

Taylor Swift: “I’ve never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they were a human baby but, you know, that’s what’s happening.”

What a cute little baby! Look at its reaction. Don’t worry, little guy. You’re gonna be one of the most pampered pets ever!

