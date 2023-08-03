MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Pop sensation Taylor Swift delighted fans worldwide with the news that The Eras Tour will continue in 2024, including a stop in Miami-Dade County.
The Era Tour is scheduled to hit multiple cities, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in October 2024 for three nights.
The last dates in the U.S. were scheduled to wrap up in Los Angeles on Aug. 9 before Swift made the announcement on Twitter.
Fifteen more shows were added in four North American cities in October and November next year, including shows in Toronto.
Verified fan registration for all shows is now open on TaylorSwift.com.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.