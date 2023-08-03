MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Pop sensation Taylor Swift delighted fans worldwide with the news that The Eras Tour will continue in 2024, including a stop in Miami-Dade County.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

The Era Tour is scheduled to hit multiple cities, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in October 2024 for three nights.

We’re enchanted with the news that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium October 18, 19 & 20, 2024 with special guest Gracie Abrams.



Verified Fan Onsale registration is now open thru August 5 at 5pm ET.#MiamiTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tCYcYfrEX8 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) August 3, 2023

The last dates in the U.S. were scheduled to wrap up in Los Angeles on Aug. 9 before Swift made the announcement on Twitter.

Fifteen more shows were added in four North American cities in October and November next year, including shows in Toronto.

Verified fan registration for all shows is now open on TaylorSwift.com.

