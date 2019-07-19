Tasting menus at 2 SoFlo restaurants give you a lot of food for little money

Restaurants in Miami can cost a pretty penny for pretty small portions, but at some spots in South Florida, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a lot.

Typically, tasting menus cost hundreds of dollars, but on South Beach, there’s a spot that will leave you saying molto delizioso after your meal.

Michael Pirolo, Macchialina: “Macchialina is your quintessential Italian neighborhood restaurant.”

You don’t need to decide between pasta or fish. You can eat it all with their five-course tasting menu.

Michael Pirolo: “It’s a sharing tasting menu. You get multiple different dishes in each course. The cost is a low, low price of $59.”

The food is served family style.

Michael Pirolo: “It is pretty much chef’s choice. If there is a dish on the menu that you are interested in, we will sneak it in there.”

You start out with a small bite, then you get an appetizer and pasta — like lasagna or beet mezzaluna.

Michael Pirolo: “Depending on how many guests at the table, it’s a minimum of three to five different pasta dishes.”

Next up is the meat course — think veal and branzeno and finish off with dessert. They’ve got tiramisu, panna cotta and even freshly made zeppoles.

Sol Morelli, customer: “It’s great. This makes you want to come back and try more.”

Over at Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, the options on their tasting menu keep going and going and going.

Angelo Rifici, Monkitail: “It’s a 10-course meal, not including dessert.”

Sure it’s a lot, but you won’t need a loan from the bank to afford the meal. It’s $65 per person.

Elizabeth Wise, customer: “The bites are small, so it’s not too, too much, but you get the bang for your buck. It’s absolutely worth it.”

And Monkitail knows you will like the dishes.

Angelo Rifici: “On a lot of tasting menus, you don’t get to pick and choose what you like to dine with. For us, you get to choose what you would like from every category of the menu.”

Kick it off with a cold course like hot hamachi, followed by the small course. Duck anyone?

Angelo Rifici: “Our duck scrabble boa bun is the number one thing on the menu. The duck scrapple is tossed in a honey maple teriyaki glaze, so it has a ton of flavor.”

And that’s only the 3rd course. You also get…

Angelo Rifici: “Crispy, meat, fish, then it goes to sides. Then you go to our robi tiaki section as well as our sushi, sashimi and maki.”

The food at Monkitail is meant to be shared, so grab a friend and head on over.

FOR MORE INFO:

Macchialina

820 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-2124

www.macchialina.com/miami-beach/

Monkitail

3555 S. Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

954-602-8755

www.monkitail.com/

