Taste the Eastern Hemisphere in the 305 at Novikov

A global hot spot has just opened its doors in the 305, and they’re cooking up tons of deliciousness. Novikov basically offers two menus in one — and it’s so good, even the stars can’t get enough. Novikov is tonight’s I’m New in Town.

Welcome to Novikov — where you can feast on some of the Eastern Hemisphere’s tastiest dishes.

Liliam Ma, director of operations: “People can literally come to the restaurant three times a week and have a different meal every time they come.”

That’s because the menu offers you both Chinese and Japanese cuisine, so you can eat things like sushi and sashimi off the Japanese menu.

But this sushi is unlike any other.

Liliam Ma: “The Grande California roll is made with king crab, avocado and topped with caviar and gold.”

It is big, and it’s golden.

Liliam Ma: “Everybody likes some bling.”

We sure do!

The restaurant also prepares food on a robata grill like this.

Now to the Chinese menu…

Liliam Ma: “Guests at Novikov can also order wok dishes, dim sum.”

It all sounds and looks delicious!

Here’s another fun fact.

Liliam Ma: “Guests can go to our fresh seafood market and pick whatever they want and pair it with whatever vegetables they want, which we also have in the market.”

The 305 is the restaurant’s first location in the U.S.

Liliam Ma: “Novikov is present in London, in Dubai, in Moscow and now in Miami.”

While it may be new in town, it’s actually pretty popular among celebs in those other cities. Drake, Adriana Lima — they’re all fans of the hot spot.

Liliam Ma: “It’s a sexy place. That’s the place that celebrities like to go to see other people, to have a good time and to enjoy great food.”

It’s not just about the grub, though. The drinks will also have you feeling like you’re on the other side of the world.

It all looks so good — but don’t just take our word for it.

Deanna Cabrera, customer: “I really love that they have Japanese and Chinese. I’ve lived in Miami a really long time and haven’t really found a restaurant like that, so it’s awesome.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Novikov Miami

300 S Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 489-1000

https://www.novikovmiami.com/

