Taste the Caribbean at Spice It Up! Miami’s Real Men Cook contest

May is Haitian Heritage Month, which means it’s party time in South Florida! A very tasty soiree is going down in the 305 this weekend. Deco’s island man, Chris Van Vliet, has all the deets.

Spice It Up! Miami is one of the marquee events of Haitian Heritage Month. This Friday, the guys are taking center stage in a cooking competition to show off their skills. Deco got a taste of the battle — and trust me, it’s gonna get hot in this kitchen.

Fellas who love food will battle it out at Miami’s Caribbean Marketplace this Friday in Spice It Up! Miami’s Real Men Cook contest.

Marie Louissaint: “It’s a special Haitian Heritage Month – Real Men Cook edition. We’re gonna have two chefs and what we’re doing is we’re pairing them up with someone in the community. And they are going to be bragging about being the best chef and making the best dishes.”

This cook-off is meant to be fun, for sure.

But that doesn’t mean the men are taking it lightly.

Marie Louissaint: “What they did was they got together, they were sequestered and they basically decided on the dishes they wanted to create.”

Whipping up authentic dishes is just one way of giving props to their island home.

Marie Louissaint: “Haitian Heritage Month is a celebration of Haitian culture, dance, music and food.”

There’ll be plenty of sweet sounds and tropical cocktails to go along with the Haitian delicacies being turned out during the battle.

Whatever hits your plate will not disappoint.

Chef Jouvens Jean: “Food is my absolute obsession, so anything that is gonna showcase the food of Haiti and food in general, I’m in.”

Whether it’s the stone crab-based Miami Love from Chef Jouvens Jean and ESPN analyst Jonathan Vilma, mixing mango, coconut oil and other tasty stuff…

Or the traditional codfish delicacy, Shick-tie, created by the dynamic duo of Chef Dominque and former North Miami Mayor Andre Pierre, using plenty of diced peppers and onions. Your taste buds will forever be in your debt.

Marie Louissaint: “I’m hoping that locals, as well as tourists, will come to the City of Miami at the beautiful Caribbean Marketplace to come see these chefs compete. Also to basically get a feel for our culture, our heritage, our food.”

Spice It Up! Miami’s Real Men Cook runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night.

FOR MORE INFO:

Spice It Up! Miami

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spice-it-up-miami-tickets-42758444659

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.