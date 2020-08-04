Taste of Southeast Asia: Lil’ Laos pop-up moves to Fooq’s Miami spot

SoFlo restaurants are getting really creative to stay in business, and for one spot, that means handing someone else the keys to their kitchen. You may not be able to travel to a lot of places right now, but a new pop-up will make you feel like you’re worlds away.

Once upon a time, Fooq’s in downtown Miami used to look like this, but things are a little different these days.

The restaurant is now home to the Lil’ Laos pop-up.

Fooq’s is currently closed. Thanks a lot, corona.

David Foulquier, owner, Fooq’s: “The business was going through a bit of a tough time, and we were trying to figure out how we could keep the doors open.”

But instead of calling it quits, owner David Foulquier decided to rent out his space.

David Foulquier: “Lil’ Laos and Fooq’s have created a partnership where we have supported them with everything, from the kitchen to marketing.”

Now this hotspot in the 305 is getting a taste of Southeast Asia.

Sakhone Sayarath, Lil’ Laos: “Lil’ Laos is basically an homage to my country, Laos. Laos food consists of sour, spicy, sweet, all of it at once.”

At Lil’ Laos, you’ll find tapas-style dishes like lemongrass chicken, crispy rice and even crispy pig ears.

Sakhone Sayarath: “Crispy pork ears are very popular. It’s like chicharrones. A lot of people love their lechon, so it’s very similar to that.”

Another customer favorite is the shrimp glass noodles. This dish has got shrimp, ground pork, clear noodles and a blend of spices for an added kick.

Darlene Fung, diner: “It’s spicy. It’s delicious. It’s fresh, and I can tell that it’s made with care, so I absolutely recommend it.”

The pop-up is currently only doing takeout and delivery, which you can order on Fooq’s website.

But there’s a few tables set up outside, so you can crack open a beer and eat up.

Francisco Garcia, diner: “What stands out about Lil’ Laos’ food is the authenticity they bring from Southeast Asia, so just being honest to their culture and what it brings, I think it just makes it unique in Miami.”

