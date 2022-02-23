We love February, the weather’s great and of course the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is in town.

This Friday, over 50 of the world’s most elite chefs are getting together for the best of the best.

Deco couldn’t wait, so we got a preview and tasted some of the menu.

For 21 years the South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been bringing some of the world’s most amazing chefs to our back yard.

There are over one hundred events.

One of the most popular is the Best of the Best.

Thomas Connell, South Beach Wine and Food Festival: “The Best of the Best event for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is really a collection of the best chefs and best wineries in the country and even the world, to put their best product forward.

For more than a decade, the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach has been hosting and taking part in this food bonanza.

Thomas Connell: “We have a chef from Scarpetta, from Strip Steak by Michael Mina, and also from Blade, our sushi bar, is going to be out there.”

One of the most unique things you’ll be able to taste is from the Fontainebleau’s Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasaan.

Thomas Connell: “Hakkasaan is going to present a dish for Best of the Best that is a local lobster dish. It’s like a spring roll, Florida lobster rolled in katafi, which is a thin shredded filo dough fried crispy, a little bit of fresh mango and chili sauce. It is not currently on the menu. We created it for the festival.”

Byblos on South Beach is bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the event.

Abel Veulens, Byblos: “We are presenting a variation of our octopus dish. We are grilling a whole tentacle of octopus. Cutting it down to a smaller piece we can then stack to it with a piece of crispy fingerling potato on top of it, with some Biber chili vinaigrette.

Not that kind of Bieber.

Abel Veulens: “Biber chili vinaigrette is a blend of spices and Biber chili from Turkey, and we make that into a vinaigrette.”

If you’re in the mood for crispy octopus with a hint of a chili kick, make sure to get what Byblos is dishing out at Best of the Best.

Abel Veulens: “I think people should come to Best of the Best to not only try our beautiful dish but to also enjoy beautiful dishes from chefs all around the world.”

