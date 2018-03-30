Taste 54 flavors with Flight Club at M.I.A. Beer Company

Decisions, decisions, decisions. When you go out, picking something off a menu isn’t always easy — but now there’s a spot that’s brewed up an idea. And if you join their club, you can taste it all.

Bottoms up, beer lovers. M.I.A. Beer Company in Doral has beers made especially for SoFlo drinkers.

Eddie Leon, M.I.A. Beer Company: “M.I.A. Beer Company is a craft brewery. We specialize in making local beer inspired by our food and our local fruits.”

From fresh and fruity, to a classic pale ale, variety is the spice of life at M.I.A.

Eddie Leon: “Everything from clear beer, all the way to dark stout called Czarface.”

What makes M.I.A. stand out is not only their spectrum of flavors, but the number of beers they’re serving.

Eddie Leon: “One of the unique things about our taproom is that we have 54 beers on tap.”

With this many choices, picking one can be tough, so M.I.A. Beer wants you to join the club — the Flight Club.

Eddie Leon: “With the Flight Club, you enjoy 54 tasters, and each taster is a five-ounce glass.”

A flight is a sampler of drinks. Traditionally, you get a taste of some of the options. But here, you get a taste of all the brews for $100.

Malu Hernandez, patron: “I think the Flight Club offering is amazing because you get to try all beers, and it’s 54 of them, and not every place has that.”

More than two-thirds of the beers in the Flight Club are made at M.I.A. The rest are from local breweries.

Eddie Leon: “The idea is to make it a club-type thing where you come with your friends and you enjoy a few flights at a time with your friends.”

And there’s even a membership card.

Eddie Leon: “Every time you order a flight of four, we mark off the card until you reach the 54 tasters.”

When you finish the flight, you get to take your favorite beer home.

Eddie Leon: “Once you’ve had the entire flight, you are entitled to have a crowler, which is 32-ounce can of your favorite beer at M.I.A.”

So, you get over 200 ounces of M.I.A.’s great brews in the restaurant, and then you get to take some home.

Sounds like a club I want to join!

You don’t have to down all the beers in one sitting, and you can have friends help do your drinking.

