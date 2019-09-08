Tarpon River Brewing, Tap 42 raise money for Dorian relief efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida bars are doing their part to help hurricane relief efforts, and they revolve around their drinks.

Tarpon River Brewing hosted the Hope 4 Hope Town Benefit Concert in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon.

Guests enjoyed some local acts and brews while donating some much-needed supplies to victims in the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Tap 42 is offering a new cocktail throughout September: the Rum Relief. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bahamas Red Cross.

