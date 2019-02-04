When it comes to workplace equality, women have come a long way — but still have a long way to go. In “What Men Want,” Taraji P. Henson’s getting a cheat code to men, and she’s telling Deco the struggle is real.

Taraji P. Henson (as Ali Davis): “I’m making partner, baby. Time to break that glass ceiling.”

Um, not quite.

Brian Bosworth (as Nick): “Whoa! Ali, that pass was actually meant for Eddie.”

In “What Men Want,” Ali, a high-powered sports agent played by Taraji P. Henson, crashes into, but not through, the glass ceiling, ’cause she doesn’t “get” dudes.

Then she meets the woman who changes her life!

Erykah Badu (as Sister): “I can help you connect with men.”

After drinking some tea with questionable ingredients, Ali has a new superpower.

Josh Brener (as Brandon): “Holy crap! Can you hear my inner thoughts?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Ali Davis): “I can hear your inner thoughts!”

Even though we’re used to seeing Miss Taraji as the prison-hardened Cookie on “Empire,” she’s been chomping at the bit to make us laugh. But she also brings some real-life experience to this role.

Taraji P. Henson: “I brought my own personal struggles, of how to get ahead and get people to know that I mean business, and I’m the woman for the job because I’m good.”

And even today, Taraji still has to remind people what she’s worth.

Taraji P. Henson: “Everybody’s trying to cut a deal, but you can’t cut a deal on my talent.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Ali Davis): “This smells like dirt.”

Stealing the show is Erykah Badu. We mostly know her from her hit songs, but she has some seriously funny chops.

Erykah Badu (as Sister): “Oh, that’s just jasmine tea — if you don’t count the weed, the peyote and the crack.”

Since the movie is also about living with the choices we make, we wanted to know if Erykah had ever been pressured into drinking something with questionable ingredients.

Erykah Badu: “Many things in life, figuratively. I’ve taken sips from things that maybe I should not have taken part of.”

Figuratively, of course.

Tracy Morgan (as Joe “Dolla” Barry): “Yo, lady, what you doing at the big boys’ table, huh?”

Tracy Morgan plays Joe “Dolla,” the dad of the recruit Ali’s trying to sign. And while he’s playing an over-the-top version of a money-hungry, helicopter parent, he’s out to protect his kid.

Tracy Morgan: “If he didn’t have Joe ‘Dolla’ there, we might look at him like this, but imagine if his father wasn’t there.”

Tracy Morgan (as Joe “Dolla” Barry): “I smell toast. Am I having a stroke? Wait! I have toast in my pocket.”

“What Men Want” opens in theaters Friday, Feb. 8.

