Talk show hosts Gifford and Ferguson team up for rom-com ‘Then Came You’

Kathie Lee Gifford and Craig Ferguson have been doing the talk show thing for years now, but they’re still showing off their acting chops, in the new rom-com, “Then Came You.”

Awwww, they are so in love in this movie, and I loved getting a chance to chat with them about the film.

Who knew the chemistry between Kathie Lee Gifford and Craig Ferguson was this fire?

Kathie Lee Gifford: “Look at that face, look at that hair. Craig’s a beautiful man.”

So, good thing they put it all out there in the new romantic comedy “Then Came You.”

Craig Ferguson (as Howard): “Let’s get drunk.”

Kathie Lee Gifford (as Annabelle): “Sometimes you’re very cute.”

Craig Ferguson (as Howard): “You’re good-looking as well.

Kathie Lee Gifford (as Annabelle): “Wow!”

Craig Ferguson (as Howard): “As well as me. I’m still good-looking.”

Kathie Lee plays a widow who’s on a mission to visit 20 countries from her 20 favorite movies with the ashes of her late husband. but plans might change when she meets the owner of a historic inn in Scotland, played by Craig.

Craig Ferguson (as Howard): “Wow. Didn’t know Mel Gibson was having a yard sale.”

Kathie Lee Gifford (as Annabelle): “Good morning.”

Kathie Lee Gifford: “Most people are saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, I needed a movie like this right now,’ or, ‘How did you know what I went through?'”

But if they were to live out their favorite movies in real life, brace yourself.

Craig Ferguson: “Remember that movie ‘The Thing,’ where Kurt Russell’s chest bursts open and a thing comes out of it?”

Kathie Lee Gifford: “All right, mine would be ‘The Blob’ that came out even earlier than that.”

And this rom-com shows you more than just new countries — like Craig’s feet, for one, which make more than one appearance.

Kathie Lee Gifford: “I’d never seen Craig’s feet in real life. There were lots of parts of Craig I’ve never seen, and I was still able to write the movie.”

Craig Ferguson: “I have to say, though, in my defense, my feet are the most beautiful part of my body.”

Um, okayyy. But in all seriousness, Kathie started writing this movie just two years after she lost her husband, Frank Gifford. and it premieres Oct. 2, just over two months after her longtime co-host Regis Philbin passed away.

Alex Miranda: “Were they present in your mind and in your heart?”

Kathie Lee Gifford: “I could feel Frank smiling the whole time, and proud and excited for me. He knew what my dreams were, and then, when I showed it to Regis and Joy, just to see him delight in it and go, ‘Kath! Kathy, you did it! I love this movie!'”

