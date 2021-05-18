Take your workout underwater with Revibe Miami

We have a lot of odd jobs in South Florida. Most of them include alligators in some shape, way or form.

Not this next one in Miami Beach we’re about to show you. But if you look closely enough, you’ll see a cute little crab.

Fitness went outdoors in 2020, but for some local extreme trainers, it’s always been underwater.

When you think of a trainer, this probably isn’t what comes to mind.

Ricardo Gonsalves: “We have underwater weights, kettlebells basically, and we have distances marked under the ocean.”

At Revibe Miami, yeah, sweat isn’t the only thing keeping these certified instructors wet.

Ricardo Gonsalves: “We have the first underwater running track in the world.”

The pros here use extreme performance training.

Ricardo Gonsalves: “We got different methods, starting with XPT Life 3 Pillars, which are breathing, movement and recovery.”

This may be an odd job but the benefits are universal.

Ricardo Gonsalves: “The more you go to the water, the more you release the best hormones, the best spirit in the community, and you take it back to the mainland.”

The trainers had to learn the same routine as their clients: A sunrise warmup, followed by a short bootcamp, and then an ocean adventure!

Ricardo Gonsalves: “At first, it’s learning how to go down in order for you to be in control under the ocean.”

Now the dreaded workout.

Ricardo Gonsalves: “We have different kinds of exercises. The most basic is going down, grabbing the kettlebell and just walking 20 meters, 60 feet from one side to the other.”

And that’s where things really get fishy.

Ricardo Gonsalves: “We normally spend 90 minutes in the water, to finish a whole track it, for an experienced Reviber, it can take around four to six minutes depending on the exercise.”

And when you do reach peak “fish-ical”-fitness…

Ricardo Gonsalves: “We have a beautiful surprise, an underwater Buddha that is waiting for you to reach your zen state and give you the power to keep your zen state throughout the whole day.”

Besides, outdoors is the new indoors.

Elias Borges: “It’s been proven that being around the ocean makes you feel happier, makes you feel more connected.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Revibe Miami

Monday-Sunday from 5:55 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

https://www.flowtotheocean.com/

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.