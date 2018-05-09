Take your mom to Neomi’s Grill for a DIY treat

This weekend is the weekend you get to honor the woman who’s done everything for you. In many cases, that includes carrying you for nine months. In honor of the woman who pushed you out, Deco checked out a place that does the cooking, cleaning and gifting too.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. And where better to celebrate than Neomi’s Grill at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach?

Kurtis Jantz, chef: “Neomi’s Grill offers a contemporary American cuisine that is trying to cater to a lot of different cultures.”

Mom’s the word here. She’s also the star.

Kurtis Jantz: “For Mother’s Day, we are doing an amazing Sunday brunch with a lot of family fun activities.”

From eggs to French toast — the food and drinks are aplenty.

Kurtis Jantz: “To really make it fun for the moms, we have an unlimited mimosa offering that you can get for $20 per person.”

And if you come to Neomi’s Grill for Mother’s Day, mom gets to stop and smell roses that you design.

Kurtis Jantz: “We are going to let the children pick out four to five flowers and we actually have someone there helping them wrap them in tissue, in ribbons, etc., to hand out.”

That’s not the only flower power. Kids get to decorate flower-shaped cookies too.

Kurtis Jantz: “The cookie station is designed so they can decorate at the station and then possibly surprise their mother with the cookies.”

Kurtis Jantz: “When the kids start decorating, it gets pretty fun. They really get creative. That’s the fun part to watch.”

With icing and sprinkles, the cookies are a treat to make and to eat.

Tati Gomez, guest: “I really like it. I think it’s enjoyable to be with all the family, have fun.”

The brunch costs $55 for adults and $25 for kids, and it’s open to resort guests and locals.

Best of all — designing the cookies and flowers are included.

Suzi Gomez, guest: “It was a very cool experience. Me and my sister had a lot of fun.”

Food, family, and flowers — sounds like a day perfect for mom.

Valet is complimentary when you go for the Mother’s Day brunch and reservations are recommended.

FOR MORE INFO:

Neomi’s Grill at Trump International Beach Resort

18001 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 692-5770

http://www.neomismiami.com/

