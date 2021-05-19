Take advantage of 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen’s specials as Miami Heat compete in playoffs

Is it hot in here or is Shireen sitting on a George Foreman Grill again? It’s hot because the playoffs are starting for your Miami Heat! They’re not just ready on the court. A couple of Heat legends are bringing it in their SoFlo restaurant.

Feel the heat at 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura.

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are co-owners of the restaurant, so what better place to go to get into the Heat spirit for the playoffs?!

Udonis Haslem: “We try to keep it fresh. We try to keep it tied into sports and keep everybody engaged with everything that’s going on with the Miami Heat, as well.”

Big ups to UD for talking to Deco in the middle of preparing for another championship run!

Udonis Haslem: “We have the talent and the guys to do it, definitely confident. You gotta be confident, but you gotta be on edge a little bit.”

800 degrees has a baller menu.

Elizabeth Tello, general manager: “Everything we make is in our 800 degrees oven. Then, the rest of our food is made on the rotisserie, so you’re really getting great quality food.”

Quality food with quality specials, like “Wingin’ It Wednesdays.”

Elizabeth Tello: “You get 20 of UD’s wings. It’s tossed in his signature calabrian chili glaze, and you get it with fries.”

Mia Landrin, customer: “The wings are doing a sweet and savory thing, which is my favorite, so just when you think ‘Oh, I taste a little sweet,’ there’s a kick in the back.”

And MVP Mondays include the D-Wade woodfired burger, fries and six of UD’s wings.

D-Wade put the burger together. He went with aged white cheddar and caramelized onions — wow.

Mia Landrin: “Usually, I stay away from burgers, but this one is fantastic!”

Those dine-in deals are only $20 each, and they’ve got TVs inside and out to watch the game, but if you wanna just pick something up, on Heat game days, you can get 35 of UD’s wings for $40!

Udonis Haslem: “And the drinks, and the drinks! We can’t forget the drinks!”

Don’t worry, UD, we gotchu! 800 Degrees keeps their cocktails basketball-themed, like with the Pick & Roll.

Elizabeth Tello: “We use a special rhubarb gin, which really pulls all of the other flavors that we put into this cocktail.”

The Buzzer Beater is also a total winner.

Elizabeth Tello: “We took coconut, and we took gin to a new level.”

800 degrees was made by the Heat for Heat fans.

Elizabeth Tello: “When you’re here, it really encompasses everything that Wade and UD put their heart into, and it shows.”

FOR MORE INFO:

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

2956 NE 199th St.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-902-4363

800degreesaventura.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.