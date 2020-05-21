Take a look at home viewing options

Things are starting to open up around town, but movie theaters aren’t quite there yet, so let’s take a look at your new home viewing options in this week’s Showtime!

“I’m Sonic. A little ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” combines people’s love of playing video games with a love of watching movies.

“Huh…No way. It’s a wizard staff. Dad was a wizard. What?”

Disney’s movie “Onward” follows two elf brothers voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

The brothers get a gift left by their dad before he passed away, and it starts them on a magical quest.

“His spell that he left behind with the staff is an opportunity to bring him back for one day.”

“Beware his story one and all”

And Katie Holmes takes on a creepy killer doll in the horror sequel “Brahms: The Boy II.”

“I had the idea of you down there by yourself just drinking. I’m fine. I appreciate it, but I’m fine.”

In “The Way Back,” Ben Affleck plays a former high school basketball star with a drinking problem.

He takes a job as a coach at his old school and tries to turn his life around.

Ben has had his own struggle with alcohol, and he was able to use that in the role.

“I learned a lot, and I definitely have a greater access to my emotional life to bring to acting as a result of my acting experiences.”

“Dearly beloved friends we gather here achoo….”

And for the Jane Austen lovers out there, “Emma” is the latest take on the Austen novel.

Best of all, it stars Miami’s own Anya Taylor-Joy.

“When we first meet her, she’s been bitten by the bug of matchmaking, and she finds a way she can put her energy because she is bored in trying to make people happy and putting them together.”

“Miss such news.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.