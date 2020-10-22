Take a guided tour of Biscayne Bay in a transparent kayak from Clear View Kayaks

Seeing a South Beach light show used to mean going to a club, but you can still feel the music and see the sights on the water! Deco checked out an kayak adventure where the benefits are clear and colorful.

Kayaking is a great way to experience nature, but the views on this kayak are all around you and underneath you.

Santiago Roman, Clear View Kayaks: “We have completely transparent kayaks. We rent them out, and we do guided tours.”

Clear View Kayaks on Miami Beach offers the coolest kayaks in town.

Santiago Roman: “So these kayaks are made of a material called Plexar, and they’re just really cool. They give you an open feel when you’re out on the water. You can see right through them down to the bottom.”

You can cruise Collins Canal all the way to Biscayne Bay, and there’s plenty of sea life to see.

Santiago Roman: “You see dolphin, stingray, all sorts of fish around Monument Island.”

But, when the sun goes down, the lights come on.

The kayaks get a splash of South Beach neon!

Brooke Price, Clear View Kayaks: “At night, we light up the kayaks. They’re clear, and we put these lights facing down into the water, so you get this halo effect underneath you. You have fish seeking you out.”

With a little music, this outdoor adventure turns into a paddle party.

Brooke Price: “Not only are they clear, but they’re lit up, and you have music, and everyone is having fun.”

Customer: “I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’ve never seen any lights on a kayak, much less a transparent kayak!”

And out here, social distancing is easy.

Santiago Roman: “We have our masks on, but once you get out on the water, you can take that off. It’s open air. It’s outdoors.”

Looks like a great way to get some light exercise.

FOR MORE INFO:

Clear View Kayaks

2400 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-775-7415

clearviewlifestyle.com

