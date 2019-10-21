Take a ghost tour through Deering Estate in Miami

There are plenty of creepy things in South Florida. In fact, there’s one thing that’s a must-see for Halloween. First though, you have to get into a Deering Estate of mind.

It’s creepy, and it’s kooky, mysterious and spooky. It’s all together ooky, and it’s right in our own back yard

Jessica Fiallo, Deering Estate: “Deering Estate is a museum, archaeological park, as well as a Miami-Dade County park.”

There is more than 10,000 years of history at Deering Estate, and you can get in touch with some of it.

Jessica Fiallo: “Right now, we have our wonderful historic ghost tours.”

From now till the middle of November, guests get a chance to check out what makes this Miami spot mysterious.

Jessica Fiallo: “We talk about the history of the estate, as well as give you some tidbits of things that have happened in the past that make this one of the most haunted places in South Florida.”

After a little intro to the tour, you pick out a ghost hunting tool and head to the spots that make this place spooky.

Jessica Fiallo: “You’re not going to experience a typical haunted house. During their tour, we give them a chance to explore and do investigations on their own. They will get their choice of using pendulum with a chart and some questions already placed on that chart. We also give them divining rods, and we give them EMF readers, which are electrical devices that pick up paranormal activity.”

Before you start thinking that you’re a part of the next “Ghostbusters,” there are no proton packs and don’t worry about…

Dan Aykroyd (as Dr. Raymond Stantz): “What happened? Are you OK?”

Bill Murray (as Dr. Peter Venkman): “He slimed me.”

Dan Aykroyd (as Dr. Raymond Stantz): “That’s great! Actual, physical contact.”

Jessica Fiallo: “Not really like ‘Ghostbusters.’ You are not going to get slimed.”

But you may get a visit from the beyond.

Alex Aparicio, customer: “Did someone die in this bed?”

Customer: “Oh, my God.”

Alex Aparicio: “That’s a yes.”

Alex Aparicio: “I thought it was hokey when we first got here, but then we started visiting the rooms, and it starts getting weird. The tools start moving. It’s spooky.”

The tour costs $35 a person, and because it’s a little scary, you’ve gotta be at least 9 years old and be prepared for a super time with the super-natural.

Jessica Fiallo: “I can’t say you won’t be pushed. I can’t say you won’t be touched. I can’t say you won’t feel cold or hot. We have had those experiences here from our guest and our staff.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Deering Estate Ghost Tours

16701 SW 72nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33157

305-235-1668

deeringestate.org/events/category/miami-ghost-tours/

