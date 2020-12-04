Take a drive-thru tour learning about dinosaurs at the BB&T Center in Sunrise

The only place you can see a dinosaur is at museum or a movie, and we’re not talking about “The Expendables 4.” Now, you can roll up to a raptor from the safety of your car. Does Alex Miranda have the story? You bet Jurassic.
I’m just outside of the BB&T Center in Sunrise, and I just met a Spinosaurus!
She’s 50 feet long. She’s almost 100 million years old, but I’ve got to say, being up close, she doesn’t look a year over 80 million.
Dinosaurs are taking over Sunrise, and in 2020, are you even surprised?
At the new family-friendly Jurassic Quest right outside the BB&T Center, you’re not only safe from COVID-19, social distancing means you’ll also avoid this…
It’s a drive-thru audio tour experience where you’ll learn about all kinds of prehistoric creatures.
Each life-sized dino was painstakingly replicated and approved by real paleontologists.
Sarah Menard, Jurassic Quest: “Everything down to the teeth they have in their mouths.”
With over 70, including 50-foot long megalodon, this place is giving Steven Spielberg a run for his money!
But hey, they’re not all big and scary!
Sarah Menard: “This is Cammy, our Camarasaurus. Cammy is a little under six weeks old and eats leafy greens.”
It’s like a greatest hits of the dinosaur world.
Why did the T-Rex go extinct? Because it can’t perform CPR!
Hold on, I’ve got another one…
What does a triceratops sit on? A tricera-bottom.
Plus, some you didn’t know.
This is Lophostropheus, the RuPaul of the dinosaur kingdom.
The tour ranges from 45 minutes to an hour and a half depending on traffic, and it costs about $50 per vehicle.
Natasha Williams, customer: “This is really good for the kids that like the dinosaurs. We have a little one that’s obsessed with them right now. She had a really fun time, too. They move, they roar, they do all kinds of things. It was cute.”
And you’ll drive away with some fun facts you’ll never, I mean never, unhear.
Sarah Menard: “T-Rex’s closest living relative was a chicken. A chicken, and if you think of their body and how they’re shaped, they really do look like little T-Rexs.”
You can get a 10% discount if you are military or a first responder on tickets.
FOR MORE INFO:
Jurassic Quest
BB&T Center
1 Panther Parkway
Sunrise, FL 33323
www.jurassicquest.com/events/drive-thru-miami-fl
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.