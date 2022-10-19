Hitting the water is a way of life in SoFlo. Whether it’s in a pool, on a boat or in my case — skidding through puddles during king tides. Now, there’s a new way to get wet. Deco spent the day on the water with the new electric jet-ski — named Orca! That’s orca, the killer whale.

And that’s orca carbon, the first electric personal watercraft from Taiga Motors.

It’s killer, too — and a lot more fun than being eaten by an angry animal.

Tatiana Ramirez: “It’s really tried and true electricity and water do mix, it’s very safe, it’s really fun.”

This isn’t your daddy’s jet-ski. Orca’s a gas because it doesn’t use any gas.

Tatiana Ramirez: “There’s no like emissions or any kind of exhaust there’s nothing like that that comes out it’s really, really electric.”

You won’t have to work too hard to get it up and running.

Tatiana Ramirez: “We plug into anything so a 110 a 240 a marine pedestal another boat. If you’ve got a generator, we can really use it all.”

Just charge this bad boy up and you’re ready to rock.

Tatiana Ramirez: “Two hours of playtime it’s continuous playtime but it really depends on usage so you can really stretch it out ahh but yeah two hours of playtime.”

We’re talking legit playtime.

You can crank it up and move over the water.

Tatiana Ramirez: “So orca carbon has a ton of kick it’s electric so instant torque and top speed at 60 miles an hour.”

Another cool thing about this pond-hopper.

It’s made completely out of carbon, which makes it really light and easy to handle.

Tatiana Ramirez: “So we mix the actual carbon fiber hull with the electric performance yeah you carve through it it’s really responsive it’s super-precise.”

If you’re looking to bounce above the waves like a star, check out the orca carbon.

Tatiana Ramirez: “This is perfect for the aquatic-loving Miamian you’re gonna have so much fun it’s gonna be unlike anything that anyone’s every tried.”

