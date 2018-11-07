Tagliatelle Bolognese/ Salumeria 104, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - An easy Italian meal that’s sure to please meat eaters is what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Angelo Masarin

The Restaurant: Salumeria 104, Coral Gables

The Dish: Tagliatelle Bolognese

Ingredients:

3/4 pounds of ground veal

3/4 pounds of ground pork

3/4 pounds of ground beef

1 pint (3 cans) #10 peeled tomatoes

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 bottle dry red cooking wine

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 pound of dry tagliatelle pasta

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Bouquet Garnis:

1 tsp. black peppercorns

1 sprig of rosemary

1 sprig of thyme

1 sprig of sage

1 bay leaf

Method of Preparation:

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan. Add olive oil and all ground meat. Cook meat fully, continuously breaking it up with a potato masher or wooden spoon.

Once meat is cooked, add in all the chopped vegetables and cook for 10 minutes. Add the red wine and cook for 10 more minutes.

Add the tomatoes to the meat and stir well. Add the bouquet garnis and bring to a simmer. Cook for 1 1/2 hours.

When finished, add kosher salt and ground pepper.

Allow mix to rest for five minutes. Skim the fat off the top of the sauce using a ladle. Break up all the remaining whole tomatoes with a wooden spoon or potato masher.

When you are ready to serve, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the pasta and cook for eight to 10 minutes, or until tender yet firm (“al dente” in Italian.) Drain the pasta well and toss with the Bolognese sauce. If you are using home-made pasta, know that it cooks faster than dry pasta in one to two minutes versus eight to 10 minutes for dry pasta.

To Plate:

Mix pasta with Bolognese. Garnish with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Sangiovese wine

Salumeria 104

117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 640-5547

https://www.salumeria104.com

Salumeria 104 (Midtown)

3451 NE 1st Ave #104, Miami, FL 33137

(305) 424-9588

