TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar prepares to throw 3 Cinco de Mayo block parties

We don’t really need a reason to party, but we will take one anyway, and since Cinco de Mayo is around the corner, time to eat, drink and be merry.

Translated, Cinco de Mayo means May 5, and at TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, it’s their favorite day of the year.

Chuck Bergwin, owner: “Cinco de Mayo is traditionally a very big party with a Mexican theme here in this country.”

This East LA-inspired restaurant is taking its Cinco de Mayo celebrations to the streets.

Chuck Bergwin: “It’s a block party, a street party, a street fest.”

And for TacoCraft, one Cinco de Mayo party is not gonna cut it.

Chuck Bergwin: “We have three locations: South Miami, downtown Fort Lauderdale and here in Lauderdale by the Sea, and simultaneously, we are going to be throwing this huge party for Cinco de Mayo.”

The block parties are going to be fun-filled fiestas.

Chuck Bergwin: “We are going to have bands. We are going to have wrestling, luchador style. We are going to have DJs. We are going to have tents. We are going to have food.”

The parties are for everyone and will go from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., or until you’ve had your fill of tacos and tequila.

Bella Loricco, customer: “My favorite thing about the TacoCraft Cinco de Mayo is its great energy with great people and great food and tequila.”

So block off May 5 on your calendar and head over to one of TacoCraft’s Cinco de Mayo big block parties.

Chuck Bergwin: “We are going to have a variety of specials, so come and find out what they all are.”

FOR MORE INFO:

TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, South Miami

5829 SW 73rd St.

South Miami, FL 33143

305-668-5612

TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, downtown Fort Lauderdale

204 SW 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-463-2003

TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar, Lauderdale by the Sea

4400 N Ocean Drive

Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308

954-530-3763

https://tacocraft.com/

