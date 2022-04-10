If you love spicy food, then you’re going to love this Mexican inspired treat. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground turkey or beef

1 tbs. chili powder

1 tbs. cumin

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper (to taste; you can also you use pre-made taco seasoning if you prefer)

1 cup jarred tomato salsa- your favorite

5 large tortillas

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet, cook ground meat over medium-high heat until mostly browned.

Add pepper and continue cooking, stirring often, until pepper has softened and meat has browned.

Stir in seasoning and salsa and pour into another bowl.

Place two large tortillas, one on top of the other in the bottom of the same skillet. Top with 1/3 ground meat, 1/2 cup cheese. Add another tortilla, 1/3 ground meat and another 1/2 cup cheese. Top with one tortilla. On top of the last tortilla, sprinkle the remaining cheese.

Put the pan in the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Make sure your pan is oven safe.

Enjoy!

