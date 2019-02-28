T-Pain wins Season 1 of ‘The Masked Singer’ dressed as The Monster

(WSVN) - The Monster was the winner of ‘The Masked Singer’ who revealed himself as T-Pain.

On Thursday night, the Season 1 finale of ‘The Masked Singer’ aired where all of the last standing contestants revealed their identities.

During the two-hour finale, the three finalists competed for the last time, giving it their all.

The Peacock sang “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles, The Bee sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and The Monster belted out “This is How We Do It.”

The Bee was unmasked first, who ended up being Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight.

Donny Osmond unmasked himself second as The Peacock.

The Golden Mask was awarded to The Monster, which none of the judges guessed correctly, only host Nick Cannon.

The Grammy Winning Artist took the title as the first champion of the show.

Season two has already been renewed with no set release date.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.