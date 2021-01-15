T.I.’s Lil Trap House pop-up museum to open in Overtown on Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - T.I.’s pop-up Lil Trap House museum will open in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood this weekend.

The pop-up museum pays homage to the artists that make the 305 so great — like Uncle Luke, Trina, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.

The exhibit offers an interactive celebration of rappers who have contributed to the culture while also supporting local Black-owned businesses.

The Lil Trap House will be open Friday through Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

