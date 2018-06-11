It was a long, danceless winter, but summer is here, and we’re fox-trottin’ back onto the hot tamale train!

Nigel Lythgoe: “Have you been wearing this outfit all day?”

Contestant: “Oh, I always turn up and turn out.”

You know that laugh. It haunts your dreams.

Mary Murphy and friends from “So You Think You Can Dance” are back for the new season with a mix of ballroom dancers, hip-hop specialists and, of course, the tango connoisseurs.

This is the show’s 15th season — and SoFlo always represents. While she couldn’t give away details on specific contestants, Mary did tell Deco that there’s a reason the 305 is in the house.

Mary Murphy: “Well there’s definitely always hopes for Miami, without a doubt. There’s so much flavor going on down there, you know, in almost all the different dance genres to be honest with you. So you’ll have to just wait and see what turns up.”

Mary and the wannabes dance your way right after Deco, right here on 7.

